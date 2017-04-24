Specialists explain rising importance...

Specialists explain rising importance of North Korea holiday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The broad avenues of Pyongyang were, by a... . In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo, bronze statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongy... SEOUL, South Korea - The North Korean capital's broad, clean avenues were, by the authoritarian nation's usually over-the-top celebratory standards, fairly subdued ahead of Tuesday's 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane... Mon WelbyMD 2
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Apr 14 Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC