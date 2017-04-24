Specialists explain rising importance of North Korea holiday

The broad avenues of Pyongyang were, by a... . In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo, bronze statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongy... SEOUL, South Korea - The North Korean capital's broad, clean avenues were, by the authoritarian nation's usually over-the-top celebratory standards, fairly subdued ahead of Tuesday's 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.