South Korea's Justice Ministry confirms e-visa grant to Pinoys
South Korea's Ministry of Justice has confirmed that the Philippines will be a new beneficiary of its electronic visa policy for group tourists that will be implemented in the second half of the year. The ministry issued its "2017 Action Plan for Immigration Policy" that aims "to attract foreign tourists for boosting domestic economy, to secure overseas human resources, and to facilitate the local economy."
