South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding unlocks US$2.6 billion bailout after bondholder approval

South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd has won near unanimous agreement from bondholders to swap their debt for equity, meeting a condition that unlocks a US$2.6 billion bank bailout for the world's biggest shipbuilder. The name of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen on a replica ship displayed at its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2017.

