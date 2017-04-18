South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding unlocks US$2.6 billion bailout after bondholder approval
South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd has won near unanimous agreement from bondholders to swap their debt for equity, meeting a condition that unlocks a US$2.6 billion bank bailout for the world's biggest shipbuilder. The name of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen on a replica ship displayed at its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|1 hr
|Froglip Trump
|16
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Apr 14
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC