South Koreans CJ Corp on scent of The Body Shop
The battle for ethical beauty retailer The Body Shop intensified today as South Korea's CJ Corp revealed it is considering a bid. CJ Corp, behind food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group, said it was looking at The Body Shop but had not yet decided what action it would take.
