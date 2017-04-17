South Korean, US forces exercise logi...

South Korean, US forces exercise logistics capabilities

Read more: The United States Army

A Marine attached to Marine Air Control Battalion 4 guides a tactical vehicle as it is unloaded from an Army landing craft utility ship onto the Trident Pier during Operation Pacific Reach 2017 at Pohang, South Korea, April 10, 2017. POHANG, South Korea -- On a bright and windy day, a gray U.S. Army landing craft utility ship loaded with tactical vehicles and other mission equipment to support exercise Operation Pacific Reach 2017 slowly made its way to the Trident Pier causeway here while soldiers and Marines patiently wait.

Chicago, IL

