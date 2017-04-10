South Korean, U.S. Forces Exercise Lo...

South Korean, U.S. Forces Exercise Logistics Capabilities

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

On a bright and windy day, a gray U.S. Army landing craft utility ship loaded with tactical vehicles and other mission equipment to support exercise Operation Pacific Reach 2017 slowly makes its way to the Trident Pier causeway here while soldiers and Marines patiently wait. When the ship reached its mooring, service members grabbed lines to secure and position it, and then began unloading and transporting the equipment to the marshaling yard, a holding area where the equipment would be shipped to front-line forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 48 min Geezer 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Wed Hillary got thumped 50
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC