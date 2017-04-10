South Korean, U.S. Forces Exercise Logistics Capabilities

On a bright and windy day, a gray U.S. Army landing craft utility ship loaded with tactical vehicles and other mission equipment to support exercise Operation Pacific Reach 2017 slowly makes its way to the Trident Pier causeway here while soldiers and Marines patiently wait. When the ship reached its mooring, service members grabbed lines to secure and position it, and then began unloading and transporting the equipment to the marshaling yard, a holding area where the equipment would be shipped to front-line forces.

