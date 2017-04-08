South Korean prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on South Korea's ousted President Park Geun-hye at a railway station in Seoul South Korea Ms Park did not exercise her right to remain silent during the marathon questioning session, which lasted late into the night, officials said. She remained in the Blue House throughout the three months that the court was deliberating, and then stayed on for 60 hours even after she was impeached before returning to her private home in southern Seoul .
