South Korean prosecutors expect to indict Park next Monday
In this March 30, 2017 file photo, ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean prosecutors say they expect to indict former President Park early next week, over corruption allegations.
Read more at Powhatan Today.
