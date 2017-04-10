South Korean presidential race suddenly tightens
Ahn Cheol-soo celebrates after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the People's Party on April 4. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji SEOUL - The old adage about a week being a long time in politics has never been truer than in South Korea, a tumultuous young democracy where politicians and parties rise and fall faster than a North Korean missile. This time last week, Moon Jae-in, the Democratic Party nominee for president, had a strong lead in the polls and hardly a rival in sight with just over a month until the May 9 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|1 hr
|Matthew 7 16
|35
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC