South Korean presidential race suddenly tightens

18 hrs ago

Ahn Cheol-soo celebrates after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the People's Party on April 4. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji SEOUL - The old adage about a week being a long time in politics has never been truer than in South Korea, a tumultuous young democracy where politicians and parties rise and fall faster than a North Korean missile. This time last week, Moon Jae-in, the Democratic Party nominee for president, had a strong lead in the polls and hardly a rival in sight with just over a month until the May 9 election.

Chicago, IL

