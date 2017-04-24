South Korea to get its first taste of Arab cinema this June
The Arab Film Festival will be held in South Korea between 1 and 7 June. The festival will take place in Seoul, the capital city, as well as Busan, the second largest city in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|7 hr
|Wait a Minute
|17
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|2
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC