South Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe

South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye. FILE PHOTO - Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2016.

