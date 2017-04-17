Soldiers stopped Seoul from falling i...

Soldiers stopped Seoul from falling in Korean War, could Canada step in again?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Sixty-six years ago this month, John Bishop was one of hundreds of Canadians who fought to keep the South Korean city of Seoul from falling back into North Korean hands. The battle of Kapyong was a turning point in the Korean War, but as tensions escalate anew in the Korean Peninsula, Bishop isn't sure Canadians could play such a pivotal role in the region again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 5 hr Frogface Kate 15
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Sun Jeff Brightone 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Apr 14 Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC