Soldiers stopped Seoul from falling in Korean War, could Canada step in again?
Sixty-six years ago this month, John Bishop was one of hundreds of Canadians who fought to keep the South Korean city of Seoul from falling back into North Korean hands. The battle of Kapyong was a turning point in the Korean War, but as tensions escalate anew in the Korean Peninsula, Bishop isn't sure Canadians could play such a pivotal role in the region again.
