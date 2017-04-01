Ship carrying 16 Filipinos, 8 S.Korea...

Ship carrying 16 Filipinos, 8 S.Koreans missing near Uruguay

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The ship went out of contact late Friday, South Korea time, shortly after one of the crew members sent a text message to the shipping company saying the ship was taking on water, according to an official from Seoul's Foreign Ministry. The official said the Uruguayan maritime police and a commercial vessel that had been in neighboring waters were searching for the Stella Daisy, which had departed from a port in Brazil on March 26. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules, said 16 Filipinos and eight South Koreans were on the ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC