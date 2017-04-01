Ship carrying 16 Filipinos, 8 S.Koreans missing near Uruguay

The ship went out of contact late Friday, South Korea time, shortly after one of the crew members sent a text message to the shipping company saying the ship was taking on water, according to an official from Seoul's Foreign Ministry. The official said the Uruguayan maritime police and a commercial vessel that had been in neighboring waters were searching for the Stella Daisy, which had departed from a port in Brazil on March 26. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules, said 16 Filipinos and eight South Koreans were on the ship.

