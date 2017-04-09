Serious on Syria: The attack was a me...

Serious on Syria: The attack was a message to Russia and China, too

9 hrs ago

The United States' attack Thursday night on the Syrian air facility that served as the base for the Syrian or even possibly Russian bombing raid on the rebel-held village of Khan Sheikhoun that appears to have included chemical weapons raises some weighty questions about U.S. foreign policy during the Trump administration. The issues of not only the Middle East but also those with Russia, and even China, whose president, Xi Jinping, was having dinner with Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago when the U.S. strikes occurred, came into sharp focus as some of the 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles fired from two U.S. Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea crashed into the Shayrat Air Base in Syria.

Chicago, IL

