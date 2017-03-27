Search continues for 16 Filipinos, 8 ...

Search continues for 16 Filipinos, 8 S. Koreans from missing cargo ship

Search and rescue efforts are under way to find 22 crew members, including eight South Koreans, of a cargo ship that went missing in the South Atlantic last week, after two Filipino sailors were safely picked up in a life raft, the Seoul government said Sunday. The search for the Stellar Daisy, used by a South Korean shipping firm, began Saturday, one day after the ship's crew sent a text to their South Korean employer, saying their ship was sinking.

Chicago, IL

