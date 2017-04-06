Samsung Tips Huge Jump in Profit as H...

Samsung Tips Huge Jump in Profit as Heir to Stand Trial

7 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Samsung Electronics said Friday its first-quarter profit jumped 48 percent, a better-than-expected result that analysts believed to be driven by strong smartphone components. Its January-March operating income will be 9.9 trillion won , compared with 6.7 trillion won a year earlier, the South Korean company said in its earnings preview.

Chicago, IL

