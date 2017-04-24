Samsung regains top spot in Q1 smartphone market1 hour ago

Seoul, April 29: South Korean giant Samsung Electronics regained the top status in the global smartphone market in the first quarter of the year, even before the release of its flagship Galaxy S8, a report said on Saturday. According to market research firm IDC, the South Korean tech giant sold about 7.9 million smartphones during the January-March period to account for a market share of 22.8 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.