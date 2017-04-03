Samsung heir accused of bribery, perj...

Samsung heir accused of bribery, perjury as trial opens6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

South Korean prosecutors today accused the heir to the Samsung business empire of embezzling funds, committing perjury and playing a key role in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-Hye. A bound and handcuffed Lee Jae-Yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrived at the Seoul Central District Court as his trial opened today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC