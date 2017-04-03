Samsung heir accused of bribery, perjury as trial opens6 min ago
South Korean prosecutors today accused the heir to the Samsung business empire of embezzling funds, committing perjury and playing a key role in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-Hye. A bound and handcuffed Lee Jae-Yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrived at the Seoul Central District Court as his trial opened today.
