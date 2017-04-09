Samsung boss attends first hearing of...

Samsung boss attends first hearing of bribery trial

Even after the embarrassing recall of the company's last flagship device, the Galaxy Note 7, the S8 and its new embedded Bixby AI technology could set a new first year sales record for the company. The global memory chip leader said first-quarter operating profit was likely 9.9 trillion won , compared with an average forecast of 9.4 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 18 analysts.

Chicago, IL

