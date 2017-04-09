Samsung boss attends first hearing of bribery trial
Even after the embarrassing recall of the company's last flagship device, the Galaxy Note 7, the S8 and its new embedded Bixby AI technology could set a new first year sales record for the company. The global memory chip leader said first-quarter operating profit was likely 9.9 trillion won , compared with an average forecast of 9.4 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 18 analysts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|13 min
|Nothing in the news
|16
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
