Quotes from North Korean official about tensions with US

Some quotes from the AP interview with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol in Pyongyang on Friday: "If the U.S. comes with reckless military maneuvers, then we will confront it with the DPRK's pre-emptive strike. We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike."

