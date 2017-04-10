Quotes from North Korean official about tensions with US
Some quotes from the AP interview with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol in Pyongyang on Friday: "If the U.S. comes with reckless military maneuvers, then we will confront it with the DPRK's pre-emptive strike. We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|18 min
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|2
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|50
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
