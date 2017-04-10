Quotes from North Korean official abo...

Quotes from North Korean official about tensions with US

Some quotes from the AP interview with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol in Pyongyang on Friday: "If the U.S. comes with reckless military maneuvers, then we will confront it with the DPRK's pre-emptive strike. We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike."

Chicago, IL

