Pyongyang accuses US of 'maintaining ...

Pyongyang accuses US of 'maintaining colonial rule' in South Korea25 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Pyongyang, April 11 North Korea on Monday accused the US of trying to "maintain its colonial rule" in South Korea by helping the conservative forces remain in power. Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the ruling Korean Workers' Party, said the US is "displeased with the ever increasing possibility of the collapse of the conservative regime and regime change by the progressive pro-reform forces in South Korea."

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 2 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 37
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC