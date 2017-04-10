Pyongyang accuses US of 'maintaining colonial rule' in South Korea25 min ago

Pyongyang, April 11 North Korea on Monday accused the US of trying to "maintain its colonial rule" in South Korea by helping the conservative forces remain in power. Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the ruling Korean Workers' Party, said the US is "displeased with the ever increasing possibility of the collapse of the conservative regime and regime change by the progressive pro-reform forces in South Korea."

