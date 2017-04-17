Pence, headed to Japan, turns focus to trade
Concluding a visit to South Korea, Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday the administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its "America First" policy. White House officials said the economic meetings in Tokyo, with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and other officials, are meant to forge a framework for future discussions after the U.S. withdrew from a Pacific Rim trade pact.
