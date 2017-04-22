Park Geun-hye: Ex-South Korean presid...

Park Geun-hye: Ex-South Korean president charged in corruption probe

Along with Park, Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin was also formally charged with bribery on Monday, although he was not detained, Reuters reported . Park, 65-year-old daughter of the late former dictator Park Chung-Hee, spent almost two decades living in Seoul's sprawling presidential palace, before the allegations of corruption engulfed her presidency late last year.

Chicago, IL

