Park Geun-hye: Ex-South Korean president charged in corruption probe
Along with Park, Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin was also formally charged with bribery on Monday, although he was not detained, Reuters reported . Park, 65-year-old daughter of the late former dictator Park Chung-Hee, spent almost two decades living in Seoul's sprawling presidential palace, before the allegations of corruption engulfed her presidency late last year.
