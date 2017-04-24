Overseas voter turnouts surpass previous presidential election in Asia
SYDNEY/TOKYO/BEIJING -- Overseas voter turnouts for the May 9 presidential election surpassed marks set in the previous presidential poll in Asia on Sunday, the final day of their absentee voting period. Voting for South Koreans residing overseas began on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, with a total of 204 polling stations in 116 countries staying open.
