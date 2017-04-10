North Korea unveils new - Lightning' ...

North Korea unveils new - Lightning' commando unit to fight US Navy SEALs

2 hrs ago

New analysis of this weekends Day of the Sun military parade in Pyongyang reveals North Korea has formed special operation forces for the first time. The Hermit Kingom's state-run TV station mentioned the name of the Korean People's Army special operation forces after the navy, the air force and the strategic forces at Saturday's parade, to mark the 105th anniversary of the its founder's birth.

Chicago, IL

