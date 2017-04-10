North Korea unveils new - Lightning' commando unit to fight US Navy SEALs
New analysis of this weekends Day of the Sun military parade in Pyongyang reveals North Korea has formed special operation forces for the first time. The Hermit Kingom's state-run TV station mentioned the name of the Korean People's Army special operation forces after the navy, the air force and the strategic forces at Saturday's parade, to mark the 105th anniversary of the its founder's birth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Sat
|spud
|9
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Fri
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
