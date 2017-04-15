North Korea Fires Missile As Vice President Heads To Asia
The missile was launched from Sinpo at 6:20 A.M. KST; however, the missile is believed to have failed, reports the South Korean military. U.S. Pacific Command says that the missile "blew up almost immediately" after launch.
