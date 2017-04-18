North Korea blasts Japan for trying t...

North Korea blasts Japan for trying to remove sex slave statues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

North Korea lashed out at Japan Thursday for trying to remove girl statues symbolizing women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II. Minju Joson, the mouthpiece of North Korea's cabinet, said Japan's actions will not cover up the "hideous unethical crimes" it committed during the war, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Wed Ah-Huh 17
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Apr 14 Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC