North Korea blasts Japan for trying to remove sex slave statues
North Korea lashed out at Japan Thursday for trying to remove girl statues symbolizing women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II. Minju Joson, the mouthpiece of North Korea's cabinet, said Japan's actions will not cover up the "hideous unethical crimes" it committed during the war, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
