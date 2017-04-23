North Korea Arrests American Citizen ...

North Korea Arrests American Citizen At Pyongyang Airport

A man who identified himself as Kim Dong Chul, previously said he was a naturalised American citizen and was arrested in North Korea in October, leaves after a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 25, 2016. The Korean-American man who had been detained in North Korea has confessed to trying to steal military secrets from the isolated state, Japan's Kyodo and China's Xinhua news agencies reported on Friday.

