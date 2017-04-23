North Korea Arrests American Citizen At Pyongyang Airport
A man who identified himself as Kim Dong Chul, previously said he was a naturalised American citizen and was arrested in North Korea in October, leaves after a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 25, 2016. The Korean-American man who had been detained in North Korea has confessed to trying to steal military secrets from the isolated state, Japan's Kyodo and China's Xinhua news agencies reported on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Apr 14
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC