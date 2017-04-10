N. Korean official: US more vicious, ...

N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

8 hrs ago

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Pyongyang, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol on Friday said the U.S. was becoming "more vicious and more aggressive" since President Donald Trump took office. PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea's vice foreign minister on Friday blamed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises, saying the U.S. was becoming "more vicious and more aggressive" under his leadership than it had been under President Barack Obama .

Chicago, IL

