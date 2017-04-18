N. Korea mounts campaign to thwart co...

N. Korea mounts campaign to thwart conservatives in S. Korean election

17 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

North Korea has recently been churning out propaganda to stop conservatives from taking power in South Korea's presidential election. This week alone, a number of North Korean organizations attacked conservative political parties and their presidential candidates in an apparent bid to sway voter sentiment in favor of liberals.

