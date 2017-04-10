Large number of arrests over 'unlicen...

Large number of arrests over 'unlicensed' Chinese tour guide training

Read more: The Nation

Police joined tourism officials in a raid on a venue allegedly used to allegedly train almost 150 people as guides for Chinese tourists without being issued a licence to do so. Along with being charged with hiring foreigners workers without a licence to do so, she was charged with selling food and cosmetic products without a licence from the Food and Drug Administration.

Chicago, IL

