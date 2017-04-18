L&T signs Rs 4,500 crore deal with South Korea's HTW to supply howitzer to Indian army1 hour ago
New Delhi, Apr 21: Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro inked a deal with South Korean defence major Hanwha Techwin today to jointly manufacture over 100 self- propelled howitzers for Indian Army at a cost of nearly Rs 4,500 crore. The first batch of the 155mm/52 Cal Tracked Self Propelled gun - K9 VAJRA-T - will be delivered later this year and the entire supply will be made within a span of 42 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Apr 14
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC