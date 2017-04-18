L&T signs Rs 4,500 crore deal with South Korea's HTW to supply howitzer to Indian army1 hour ago

L&T signs Rs 4,500 crore deal with So...

New Delhi, Apr 21: Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro inked a deal with South Korean defence major Hanwha Techwin today to jointly manufacture over 100 self- propelled howitzers for Indian Army at a cost of nearly Rs 4,500 crore. The first batch of the 155mm/52 Cal Tracked Self Propelled gun - K9 VAJRA-T - will be delivered later this year and the entire supply will be made within a span of 42 months.

