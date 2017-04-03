Korean traditional dress the hanbok influences latest Seoul styles

Designers at Seoul Fashion Week incorporated fabrics, shapes, patterns and detailing from traditional dress in their street-style and casual-wear collections for autumn-winter 2017 In South Korea, one of the most enduring influences on fashion design is the traditional hanbok . Long before Chanel presented a Korean-dynasty-inspired cruise collection in Seoul in 2015, Korean designers had played with different ideas for modernising the traditional national dress.

