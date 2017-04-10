Kim Jong-un's plan to kidnap tourists...

Kim Jong-un's plan to kidnap tourists if US attacks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

North Korea has been secretly training elite special forces to kidnap Westerners from South Korea and hold them hostage in the event of any conflict. If the United States attacks the so-called Hermit Kingdom, snatch squads armed with deadly nerve agents are poised to slip past South Korean border checkpoints to grab diplomats, tourists and foreign businessmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Sat spud 9
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Fri Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC