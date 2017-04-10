Kim Jong-un's plan to kidnap tourists if US attacks
North Korea has been secretly training elite special forces to kidnap Westerners from South Korea and hold them hostage in the event of any conflict. If the United States attacks the so-called Hermit Kingdom, snatch squads armed with deadly nerve agents are poised to slip past South Korean border checkpoints to grab diplomats, tourists and foreign businessmen.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
