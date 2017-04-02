Kim Jong Nam's body enroute to Pyongyang

Kim Jong Nam's body enroute to Pyongyang

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Anan greets the nine Malaysian citizens who had been stuck in North Korea at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Malaysia The three men had arrived in Pyongyang on Friday via Beijing along with the body of Kim Jong Nam, who was poisoned to death by the VX nerve agent at a Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13, in an audacious operation that triggered a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea. Investigators say Kim Jong Nam, who was in his 40s, was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two young women wielding VX nerve agent , a banned chemical weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,413 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC