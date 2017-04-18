Jeju Island: China punishes South Korea tourism over North feud

The southern holiday resort island of Jeju, around 90km off the coast of the Korean peninsula, is seeing a plummeting number of Chinese visitors - an immediate and direct consequence of the ever increasing tensions of geopolitics in the region. This drop comes as China has taken a number of retaliatory economic measures, including banning tour packages to South Korea by Chinese tour operators, after Seoul decided to deploy an advanced US missile defence system, known as the THAAD, against a possible North Korean missile attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.