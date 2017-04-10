Japanese novelist sparks outcry in South Korea with insults about 'comfort woman' statue

Noted novelist Yasutaka Tsutsui has sparked the ire of South Koreans after making what was widely blasted as an obscene insult against a "comfort women" statue. Tsutsui, best known for his 1966 science fiction novel "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time," has come under fire for blogging what appeared to be words of protest against Tokyo's decision last week to send the ambassador to South Korea, Yasumasa Nagamine, back to Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.