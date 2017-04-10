Japanese novelist sparks outcry in So...

Japanese novelist sparks outcry in South Korea with insults about 'comfort woman' statue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

Noted novelist Yasutaka Tsutsui has sparked the ire of South Koreans after making what was widely blasted as an obscene insult against a "comfort women" statue. Tsutsui, best known for his 1966 science fiction novel "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time," has come under fire for blogging what appeared to be words of protest against Tokyo's decision last week to send the ambassador to South Korea, Yasumasa Nagamine, back to Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 2 hr Hillary got thumped 23
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC