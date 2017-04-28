Japan presses South Korea to block statue plan honoring forced laborers
Japan is urging South Korea to "deal appropriately" with a civic group's plan to erect a statue near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to commemorate those who performed forced labor during the war, the government's top spokesman said Friday. "Moves such as this have a completely undesirable effect on Japan-South Korea relations and are highly problematic in light of the terms of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
