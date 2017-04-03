Japan envoy recalled over statue flap...

Japan envoy recalled over statue flap to return to S. Korea

Read more: Langley Advance

Japan said Monday that it is sending back its ambassador to South Korea despite an ongoing impasse over a "comfort woman" statue, stressing that it is not meant to be a compromise. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine will fly back to Seoul on Tuesday, along with the consul-general in the South Korean city of Busan.

Chicago, IL

