Island Air forms partnership with South Korea's Jin Air
Island Air's agreement will allow Jin Air customers traveling from Seoul to Honolulu to book continuing reservations to Maui, Kauai or Kailua-Kona on a single ticket. Island Air says it's forming a partnership to allow customers of South Korea's Jin Air to book travel from Honolulu to neighboring Hawaiian islands.
