Island Air forms partnership with South Korea's Jin Air

18 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Island Air's agreement will allow Jin Air customers traveling from Seoul to Honolulu to book continuing reservations to Maui, Kauai or Kailua-Kona on a single ticket. Island Air says it's forming a partnership to allow customers of South Korea's Jin Air to book travel from Honolulu to neighboring Hawaiian islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

