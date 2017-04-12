How likely is another Korean War?

President Trump on Tuesday said he would negotiate a "far better" trade deal with China if Beijing solves the impending threat of a nuclear North Korea. Gong Keyu, a senior researcher at the Center for Asian-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies and a Chinese expert on Korean Peninsula affairs, predicted that the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would ultimately lead to diplomatic deliberations.

