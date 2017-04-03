How could Trump go it alone on North ...

How could Trump go it alone on North Korea?

President Donald Trump says he stands ready to fix the nuclear threat posed by North Korea -- with or without China. Trump, who will meet with China's President at his Mar-A-Lago estate this week, declared Sunday that he would be willing to go it alone to restrain the secretive country's nuclear weapons program should Beijing fail to act.

