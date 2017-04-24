Hong Kong tourists flock to South Korea to fill in China's void
The fare to South Korea from Hong Kong fell 11 per cent in March, compared with the same month a year ago. South Korea is quickly becoming the top draw for Hong Kong tourists, as hotel vacancies rose and prices dropped following China's boycott of everything Korean amid a diplomatic spat.
