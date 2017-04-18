Global stocks mixed after UK announce...

Global stocks mixed after UK announces snap election

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as the British prime minister's surprise announcement to hold early elections increas... . People walk past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 18 hr Ah-Huh 17
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Apr 14 Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC