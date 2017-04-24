Gas stations operating normally in cities of N. Korea
North Korea's local gas stations are operating normally despite reports of a sharp rise in the North's oil prices starting in Pyongyang and other cities, Radio Free Asia reported Sunday, citing Japanese news service Asia Press. Asia Press chief Jiro Ishimaru, who collects information from sources in the North, told the US-based media outlet that there appears to be no major change in gasoline sales in the border provinces of Ryanggang and North Hamgyong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|2 hr
|Korean missile fa...
|14
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Thu
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|2
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC