Gas stations operating normally in cities of N. Korea

North Korea's local gas stations are operating normally despite reports of a sharp rise in the North's oil prices starting in Pyongyang and other cities, Radio Free Asia reported Sunday, citing Japanese news service Asia Press. Asia Press chief Jiro Ishimaru, who collects information from sources in the North, told the US-based media outlet that there appears to be no major change in gasoline sales in the border provinces of Ryanggang and North Hamgyong.

