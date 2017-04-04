Former Korean President Park Geun-hye is Arrested

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye left gets off a car upon arrival at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption in Seoul South Korea Thursday During the issuance of Park's arrest warrant, a Seoul Central District Court judge noted that "the cause and the need for the warrant are recognized as the main charges against her have been verified and as evidence could be destroyed". The ousted president registered her name and ID number, went through a simple health checkup, and gave up her personal belongings, including hairpins that held up her signature bun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.