For South Korea, could Park's downfall be one scandal too many?
Donald Kirk says public disgust at the cosy relationship between big government and big business may finally spark reform, after Park became the country's sixth leader in a row to be tainted by corruption Park Geun-hye , impeached as South Korea's president in a wide-ranging corruption scandal, has a unique distinction. Aside from having been Korea's only female president, she's also the first to be ousted under the "democracy constitution" promulgated amid massive demonstrations 30 years ago.
