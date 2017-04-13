Fears Grow of Trump 'Going Rogue' on N.Korea
Fears are growing of U.S. President Donald Trump launching a temperamental pre-emptive strike on North Korea without consulting Seoul after his abrupt airstrikes on Syria last week. Repeated statements by the government and the military here that Washington would have to discuss any action with Seoul beforehand have not been able to quell the fears given Trump's inexperience in international relations.
