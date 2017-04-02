Expelled South Korean president arrested

Expelled South Korean president arrested

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye left gets off a car upon arrival at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption in Seoul South Korea Thursday The South Korean court has approved an arrest warrant for former President Park Geun-hye over the corruption probe, Sputnik reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC