Ex-US Amb. Lippert joins Boeing as vice president for international affairs
Former US Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert has joined US aircraft giant Boeing as vice president of international affairs, a news report said Monday. The Politico report has no further details, including when Lippert join the company and under what conditions.
